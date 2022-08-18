Oct. 29, 1948—Aug. 15, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Thomas A. Clark, 73, of Queensbury, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Oct. 29, 1948 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Charles H. Clark and Florence E. (Parker) D’Angelo.

Thomas was proud to serve with the U.S. Marines from 1965- 1971. He served two tours in Vietnam receiving the Combat Action Ribbon and the Rifle Marksman Badge before being honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

Thomas worked for many years for SCA Paper Company in South Glens Falls before retiring from the company as a yard truck driver.

He enjoyed going to the casino and playing the slot machines, loved scratch offs and playing Quick Draw at O’Tooles.

In addition to his parents, his wife, Darlene (Matt) Clark and his brothers, Robert R. Clark and Charles “Bud” Clark also predecease him.

He is survived by his son, Thomas (Holly Boothby) Clark of Warrensburg; his grandchildren: Jordan (Katie) Neumann and Benjamin Saville; his great-grandchildren: Landon, Jack and Kenna; his siblings: Russell Clark, Douglas Clark, Thomas D’Angelo, Vincent D’Angelo, Michael D’Angelo, Judy (Jean) Tremblay, Kathy Clark, Joan (Ron) Grupe, Eileen (Bob) Whipple, Susan Perry, Debbie (Buddy) Porter, Denise D’Angelo; and his stepfather, Thomas D’Angelo. Thomas is also survived by his former brother in-law and friend, Chris Brown; cousin, Gloria Young-Williams; his in-laws: Debbie (Pete) Morykon, Diane Meany, Denise (Tom) McDonald, Dave (Chris) Matt, Don Matt; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 4–6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Burial will take place at Pine View Cemetery at a later date.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.