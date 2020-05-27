Feb. 2, 1938 — May 23, 2020
WHITEHALL — Thomas A. Chaplin, 82, formerly of Saunders St, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Slate Valley Center in Granville following a short illness.
Born February 2, 1938, in Dresden he was the son of the late Ira and Marion (Neddo) Chaplin.
Thomas married Glenda Olson on August 17, 1968 in Glens Falls at The Church of Messiah. They had two children, Glen and Derek and were married 46 years.
Thomas graduated from Whitehall Central School in 1957. He worked most of his career as an aide in the behavioral health unit at Glens Falls Hospital. Thomas loved to garden, sharing plants and advice with family and friends through the years. Thomas loved to vacation each summer in Maine with family. He found serenity from the smell of salt air and the sound of the waves crashing on the rocks. Once the children were grown, he and Glenda continued to go every summer. He also enjoyed sitting on the porch in his rocking chair, watching thunderstorms, socializing with family, and saying hello to neighbors.
He was a communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church. He was very helpful with dinners and other activities at the church.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Glenda, two brothers Harry and Richard Chaplin and also brothers-in-law Paul Gosselin, Robert Baker, and Daniel Olson.
He is survived by his son, Glen (Marti) Chaplin and their children Kelsey, Joshua, Chase, and Jordan of Irvington, Alabama; son, Derek (Shannon) Chaplin and their daughter Cora of Whitehall; sister, Judy Baker and her children Paul and Corey Gosselin: brother, Leslie (Sheila) Chaplin and their children Richard, David, and Leo; brother, Gary (Linda) Chaplin and their children Gary, Jayson, and Matt. Sister-in-law, Nancy Olson and her children Jeff, Lisa, and Daniel.
In light of the current pandemic there will be no services at this time. Interment will be at Neddo Street Cemetery in Whitehall.
The family would like to thank all the staff, especially the nurses and aides at the Slate Valley Center for going above and beyond with the care of Thomas.
In lieu of flowers the family asked donations be made to the Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 Broadway, Whitehall NY 12887.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., Whitehall, NY.
Online condolences may be left at www.jillsonfunarelhome.com.
