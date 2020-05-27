Thomas A. Chaplin

Thomas graduated from Whitehall Central School in 1957. He worked most of his career as an aide in the behavioral health unit at Glens Falls Hospital. Thomas loved to garden, sharing plants and advice with family and friends through the years. Thomas loved to vacation each summer in Maine with family. He found serenity from the smell of salt air and the sound of the waves crashing on the rocks. Once the children were grown, he and Glenda continued to go every summer. He also enjoyed sitting on the porch in his rocking chair, watching thunderstorms, socializing with family, and saying hello to neighbors.