GRANVILLE — Theron “Terry” Moyer, he loved Cowboys football, his wife April, his friends, and most sports in general.
He was thankful for all who not only shared the best of times with him, but also stood by him through the difficult times, offering love and support. He appreciated the kindness of those who cared for him at the Glens Falls Hospital, they are truly angels of mercy. He marveled at how many people cared. Thankfully, he was able to spend his last days at home.
He passed quietly in the night . . . peace at last.
There will be no calling hours. Gifts of any amount given in his memory to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center would be deeply appreciated.
Terry’s arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY.
Online condolences may be made at https://www.jillsonfuneralhome.com/obituary/TheronTerry-Moyer.
