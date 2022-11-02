Nov. 19, 1930—Oct. 28, 2022
QUEENSBURY — Theresa V. Darcy, 91, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 at Langdon Place of Keene, in Keene, NH. Born on Nov. 19, 1930 in Queens, NY. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Veronica (Murphy) Paulsen.
Theresa was an avid painter. She also enjoyed sewing and crafts. Her greatest joy of all was spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Joseph M. Darcy, her daughter Eileen Shields and by her sisters: Cathy, Irene, Betty and Helen.
Theresa is survived by her son, Joseph Darcy of Lake Luzerne, NY; granddaughter, Stephanie Sheehan of Stoddard, NH; granddaughter, Nicole Shields of Saratoga Springs, NY; grandson, Jim Shields of Glenville, NY; and her great-grandchildren: Logan, Teaghan, Bradly, Scarlett, Hazel and Michael.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 prior to the Mass at the church.
Burial will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
