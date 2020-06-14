× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 24, 1930 — June 10, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Theresa (Teri) Alice Stevens died on June 10, 2020 at home in Saratoga Springs, attended by her two sons and daughter-in-law. She was a lifelong resident of Saratoga County.

Theresa was born on March 24, 1930, to William and Marie Yvonne Bouchard Hebert, French Canadian immigrants, at her maternal grandmother’s home in Smithville.

She was raised in Schuylerville and graduated from Schuylerville High School in 1947.

She married James E. Stevens, Jr., on January 30, 1949, at Notre Dame de Lourdes rectory in Schuylerville.

She first worked at the Van Raalte Textile Mill on High Rock Avenue in Saratoga where she met her husband. Then she worked at Espey Manufacturing Company, where she worked on an electronic part that was used in the first manned space flight to the moon. Then she worked at Skidmore College Admissions Office from which she retired. She was also self-employed in Avon sales, clowning, and storytelling.

She attended Hudson Valley Community College where she studied clownology, and Tenkara Karate School. She also took a course at Saratoga BOCES for body car repair and, with the guys in the class, repaired her car with which she hit a deer.