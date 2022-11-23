April 20, 1934—Nov. 21, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Theresa R. Arquette, 88, died on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, peacefully at her home.

Born on April 20, 1934 in Whitehall, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (DeAngelis) Ruby.

Theresa was a graduate of Whitehall High School with the Class of 1953. In 1954 she attended Child Care St. Catherine’s Infant Home, specializing in pediatrics.

After 21 years of dedicated employment, she retired from General Electric in Fort Edward. Theresa also worked as a child nurse, was a seamstress at the Coat Factory in Whitehall, and an aide at Prospect Child and Family Center in Queensbury.

Theresa had many interests and hobbies. In her school years, she was a drum majorette. She also enjoyed reading, playing bingo, ceramics, knitting, crocheting; which led to many donations to local nursing homes. She also loved to frequent gambling casinos.

In her retirement years, she had the privilege of caring for Connor and Olivia Affinito, this brought her great joy. She prided herself on the nickname they gave her of TeTe, which she preferred the rest of her days.

In recent years, her time was spent doing puzzles and word searches. Out of all of her interests, TeTe’s biggest joy was her faith and love of God which led to an outpouring of love and generosity to everyone she knew. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, M. Richard Arquette; her in-laws, Joseph and Della Arquette; brothers-in law: Triz Arquette and Art Arquette; siblings, Thomasina Lavenia, Rose Barber, Mary Cornell, Anna Currier, Frank Ruby and Virginia O’Brien, their spouses and other nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her daughters: Kim Arnold (John) of Queensbury, Karen Farrar (David) of Hudson Falls, and Amy Brown (Todd) of Queensbury; her five grand dogs: Cooper, Macy, Gigi, Chloe, and Callie too; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family and Friends are invited to and may call from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian Burial to be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at Lady of Angels Cemetery, Route 4, Whitehall.

Those who wish to send a remembrance in Theresa Arquette’s name may do so to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Our Lady of Annunciation Catholic Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

