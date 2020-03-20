Theresa Ozina Garrow
Theresa Ozina Garrow

Theresa Ozina Garrow

Nov. 12, 1934 — March 17, 2020

GREENWICH/ELLENBURG — Theresa Ozina Garrow, 85, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter in Greenwich on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

She was born in Plattsburgh on Nov. 12, 1934 to the late Leo and Ozina Chagnon Graves.

Theresa was friend to all she met, and she loved her family dearly. Theresa was the type of person that could never sit still. She enjoyed square dancing, going yard sailing and traveling. Above anything else she, enjoyed playing dominos and skippo. She loved to hear her husband Gerald sing to her, and her favorite was “I wouldn’t change you if I could”.

She gave back to her community volunteering at the senior center and she would crochet prayer shawls for those that were sick. She was an integral part of the Historical Society in Ellenburg.

Theresa will be remembered for her outgoing talkative personality that will be missed by many.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Gerald Garrow Sr.; sisters, Edna Blanchard, Marie Bowers, Auriella Babbie and Dorothy Melheisen; brother, Walter Graves; beloved dogs, Snow and Duke.

She is survived by her loving children, Debra Curtin, Tony (Sharon), Gerald Jr. (Gail Brooks), Steve (Julie Rabideau) and Richard (Darlene) Garrow; sisters, Shirley Bell, Joyce Graves, Mildred Alco and Ruth Bond; brothers, Ralph Graves and Robert Graves; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held and announced later, at the St. Edmund’s Church, 5526 State Route 11, Ellenburg Center, NY, 12934.

There will be no prior calling hours.

Donations in her name may be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

