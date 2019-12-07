Theresa Martin Lopez

July 10, 1929 — Dec. 5, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Theresa “Goldie” Martin Lopez, 90, originally from Rouse’s Point, New York, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family in Hudson Falls, New York.
Theresa moved to New Orleans, Louisiana as a teen. There she became a well-trained beautician, and then one of the first police women of New Orleans, often referred to as the Baby Doll of the police department. She was an avid bowler and a member of The National 600 Bowling Club.
She was very active and energetic. Theresa suffered a spinal injury from surgery 37 years ago. Doctors said she would never walk again. She defied them in her stubborn, strong nature, and was able to walk and live independently for many years.
Theresa touched so many lives with her spunky humor, sassy style, and nondiscriminitive love. She leaves behind so very many people to cherish her memory.
Which includes her daughter and caregiver, Bonnie Pierson who was definitely a momma’s girl, and her son, Louis Lund, who was also a proud momma’s boy; her grandchildren included her namesake, Theresa (Jessica) Pierson, Jonathan (Angie) Pierson, Timothy (Laura) Pierson, Jessica Hurst, Corina Pierson, Rachael Lund, Louis (Rachel) Lund Jr., Lori Lund, and Joseph (Miki) Lund; great-grandchildren included her “princess” Grace Pierson, and her “boy” Kaiden; as well as 9 other great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter, all of whom she loved whole heartedly. Theresa also leaves behind her best friend and sister, Joyce LaChaunce. They were two peas in a pod always looking for trouble and fun; and many nieces and nephews.
Theresa was predeceased by so many as she was blessed with longevity. She was greeted in heaven by her mother, her son, Thomas Lund, her grandson, Thomas Lund Jr.; 14 siblings; and her much loved nephew, Gary Lafountain; as well as many other friends and family of whom she spoke often.
At Theresa’s request there will be no funeral. A celebration of her life will be announced in the spring.
Special thanks to Melissa, Ginger, and Deb from High Peaks Hospice for the love and support we needed, also to Dean Bailey for coming to her house to pray with her and give her comfort.
Arrangements are under the care of Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann.
