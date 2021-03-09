Theresa Marie Burt

Theresa was a devoted wife and mother with a creative and adventurous spirit. She had a love of travel, music, and art. She and her family travelled all over the U.S., the Caribbean and even as far as Germany. She enjoyed driving fast, cruising on her motorcycle, riding rollercoasters, gambling in Las Vegas and, in the days before M.S. robbed her of her mobility, headbanging the night away to 80’s hair metal.

Her favorite season was Autumn. She embraced the change signaled by the trees and always reminded us that they were not dying, but merely stripping away their facade of green to expose their true colors. Halloween was her favorite holiday, as it allowed her to show the world whatever visage she cared to conjure in her vivid imagination.

Her son, Aaron, was the greatest source of joy and inspiration in her life. She was his rock, his teacher, and his champion. She railed against those who would deny him both the education he deserved, and the compassion needed to deliver it to him. Ultimately, she led her family back to upstate NY where they found everything he needed to succeed and thrive amongst the truly amazing faculty, staff, and students at Bolton Central School.

Theresa is predeceased by her father, Frank V. Lawson of Bethlehem, NH and her mother Theresa M. D’Eredita of Whitefield, NH.