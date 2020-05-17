Nov. 12, 1922 — May 14, 2020
WILTON – Theresa M. Clute passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Queensbury. Born on November 12, 1922, she is the daughter of the late John and Mary Kloss. A graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, Theresa went to work for the Van Raalte Sewing Company before she and her husband, the late Harold Clute, purchased and operated Winslow’s Restaurant in Wilton. The restaurant is still owned and run by her grandson.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Theresa is predeceased by her siblings; Mary Ryan, Steven Kloss, John Kloss, Katy Richardson, Joseph Kloss, and Helen Williams.
She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Baker; grandsons: Jeff Baker, Steven (Darcy) Baker, and Michael (Colleen) Baker; great-grandchildren: Timothy, Samuel, Patrick, Daniel, and Zachary Baker; and sister, Betty Askins.
During this difficult time and following the New York State executive order, private services with Theresa's immediately family will be held at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, Saratoga Springs. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Maplewood Cemetery.
