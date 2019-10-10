Dec. 30, 1942 — Oct. 7, 2019
PORTER CORNERS — Theresa L. Baker, 76, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Born in Colchester, Vermont, Dec. 30, 1942, she was the daughter of Wilfred and Gladys Angier.
Terri worked for WSWHE BOCES and Capital Region BOCES for over 30 years. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, teaching her craft at the Corinth and Saratoga Seniors. Terri and her husband, Ray, traveled throughout the United States and spent the winter months in Mesquite, Nevada.
She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond; grandchildren, Ashley and Gregory Johnson; and siblings, Elaine, George, Winnie, Phyllis, Rodney, Steve and Gordon.
You have free articles remaining.
Terri is survived by her daughter, Robin Baker; stepchildren, Robert Baker, Gail Marshall (Richard) and Mark Baker (Nancy Kiuber); grandchildren, Dale Older, Renee Rutherford and Harley Will; sister, Barbara Pajeck; brother, Gerald Angier; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in Middle Grove Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Terri may be made to Albany Medical Center, c/o Albany Medical Center Foundation, P.O. Box 8928, Albany, NY 12208.
Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.