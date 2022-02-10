Theresa Jane Normandin

June 17, 1940—Feb. 6, 2022

Theresa Jane Normandin, 81, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at her home.

Born on June 17, 1940, in Troy, she was the daughter of the late John and Theresa (Phillips) Sremba.

Theresa graduated from Troy High School. Over the years she worked for many local florists, retiring from Price Chopper.

She enjoyed cooking for her friends and family, camping and going out on her son’s boat, and going out to eat with her daughter.

In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Fitzgerald.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Kelly Normandin of New Zealand, Jeffrey Normandin of Ballston Spa and Carrie Normandin of Glens Falls; her grandchildren: Carrick and Lawton Dodds, Steven Normandin and Matthew Bell; her siblings: Gail Spiak, Paul Sremba, Andrew Kehn, Penny Pratt, Laurie West and Julie Russell; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Please wear a mask.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Theresa’s memory can be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.