Theresa G. Cenate
0 entries

Theresa G. Cenate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Theresa G. Cenate

June 19, 1928 — April 6, 2020

VICTORY MILLS — Theresa G. Cenate, 91, a resident of Gates Avenue in Victory Mills, passed away at her home on Monday, April 6, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Born June 19, 1928 in Glens Falls, New York, she was the daughter of the late Sherman and Julia Wells Gifford.

Theresa retired from Victory Specialty in Victory Mills in 1990 and went on to work at Browns General Store. She also took classes to repair baby dolls. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, watching her cooking shows and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John M. Cenate in 2017; her brother, Julian Gifford; and one grandson, Travis O. Cenate.

Survivors include two sons, Peter Cenate (Beverly) of Greenwich and Phillip Cenate of Victory Mills; three daughters, Jacqueline DeGarmo (James) of Schuylerville, Jamie Cenate (Dana) and Jerri Cenate (Steve) of Victory Mills; nine grandchildren, Keith (Trina), James, Tyler (Corina), Julie (William), Erica (Dave), Jared (Sasha), Joelene (Michael), Jay, and Margaret (Chris); 11 great grandchildren, Maikela, Kiara, Kiersten, Phoenyx, Addison, Isabel, Hunter, Thomas, Kasey, Hayden and John; her sister, Janet Faye of Greenfield Center; and several nieces and nephews.

At her request, there will be no calling hours and a service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society or the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Cenate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News