Nov. 9, 1926 — Feb. 24, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Theresa Eleanor “Ellie” Casey, 93, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

Ellie was born in Oneonta, on Nov. 9, 1926 to Clyde and Florence (Bellflower) Woodard.

She moved to Plattsburgh and graduated from St. John’s Academy and Champlain Valley School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. After earning her nursing degree, she was employed as an R.N. for 25 years at Glens Falls Hospital.

Ellie was an avid reader and belonged to a book club for many years. She loved meeting her club once a month at different local restaurants so they could talk about their books.

She was very funny, always making people laugh, and she loved her family. She especially treasured her favorite memories of days spent meticulously gardening and working in the yard with her husband, Bob and sitting down together after those long days to share a cold beer.

Most recently, she enjoyed making new friends at the Glens Falls Center, including her roommate, Bonnie, whom she lovingly referred to as “the sister she never had.” Also, being a retired nurse herself, Ellie understood just how hard they worked every day and always kept them in her prayers.