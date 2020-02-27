Nov. 9, 1926 — Feb. 24, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Theresa Eleanor “Ellie” Casey, 93, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Ellie was born in Oneonta, on Nov. 9, 1926 to Clyde and Florence (Bellflower) Woodard.
She moved to Plattsburgh and graduated from St. John’s Academy and Champlain Valley School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. After earning her nursing degree, she was employed as an R.N. for 25 years at Glens Falls Hospital.
Ellie was an avid reader and belonged to a book club for many years. She loved meeting her club once a month at different local restaurants so they could talk about their books.
She was very funny, always making people laugh, and she loved her family. She especially treasured her favorite memories of days spent meticulously gardening and working in the yard with her husband, Bob and sitting down together after those long days to share a cold beer.
You have free articles remaining.
Most recently, she enjoyed making new friends at the Glens Falls Center, including her roommate, Bonnie, whom she lovingly referred to as “the sister she never had.” Also, being a retired nurse herself, Ellie understood just how hard they worked every day and always kept them in her prayers.
She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Robert D. Casey; her son, Daniel S. Casey; her daughter, Janice E. Casey; her grandson, Keith Brown; and her brothers, Earl and Gordon Woodard.
Those left to cherish here memory are her children, Alan P. (Catherine) Casey and Sharron A. (Butch Miner) Casey; daughter-in-law, Linda Casey; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Pine View Cemetery on Quaker Road in Queensbury, with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all of the wonderful employees at the Glens Falls Center for their kindness and compassion. Each and every one of you who took care of Ellie are Angels on Earth! She loved you all!
In loving memory of Ellie, donations may be sent to the Glens Falls Center Attn: Activities, 152 Sherman Ave., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.