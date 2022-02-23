Oct. 3, 1939—Feb. 22, 2022
WESTCHESTER COUNTY — Theresa Cocozza, 82, passed away peacefully on Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was born in the Bronx, NY, and later moved to Westchester County, NY, where she resided with her husband, Edmund and their four children.
Theresa devoted her life to raising her family. She is survived by her husband, Edmund Joseph Cocozza of 62 years; her daughter, AnneMarie Vaughn and her husband, Michael of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ; her son, Edmund Daniel Cocozza and his wife, Kristi of Rome, Italy; her son, Francis Cocozza and his wife, Laura of Lake George, NY; her son, Daniel Cocozza of Queens, NY; and her eight grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister, Carmela O’Neil, and her brothers: Frank Molinari and Anthony Molinari.
Funeral arrangements and a full obituary can be found at Edward F. Carter Funeral Home, Montrose, NY, www.efcarter.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.