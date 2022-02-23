 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Theresa Cocozza

Theresa Cocozza

Oct. 3, 1939—Feb. 22, 2022

WESTCHESTER COUNTY — Theresa Cocozza, 82, passed away peacefully on Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was born in the Bronx, NY, and later moved to Westchester County, NY, where she resided with her husband, Edmund and their four children.

Theresa devoted her life to raising her family. She is survived by her husband, Edmund Joseph Cocozza of 62 years; her daughter, AnneMarie Vaughn and her husband, Michael of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ; her son, Edmund Daniel Cocozza and his wife, Kristi of Rome, Italy; her son, Francis Cocozza and his wife, Laura of Lake George, NY; her son, Daniel Cocozza of Queens, NY; and her eight grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister, Carmela O’Neil, and her brothers: Frank Molinari and Anthony Molinari.

Funeral arrangements and a full obituary can be found at Edward F. Carter Funeral Home, Montrose, NY, www.efcarter.com.

