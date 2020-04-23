Theresa Bernice Coryer Cook

Bernice grew up in Cadyville along with her seven sisters. Although she was the fourth child born, she took on the responsibilities of an oldest child and nurtured her family while they were growing up. Bernice was extremely loving, devoted, and generous, and she acted like a second mother. Although the sisters lived on the Western, Southern, and Eastern coasts of the U.S. during adulthood, Bernie remained very close to them by writing weekly letters, calling by phone, and hosting annual family reunions. The reunions were always characterized by “those Coryer girls” laughing loudly and enthusiastically together. There was much joy whenever they were together. Bernice said that she learned from her parents as she was growing up with seven sisters to “have faith and a deep love of God, cherish family love and share good and bad times together, believe in yourself and always do the best you can, respect the elderly and your superiors in church and school, make holidays a fun-loving time, no matter how little you have, be thankful each day for what you have, many are much worse off than you are, pray for the sick and the dead, always be honest in everything you do, be true to your friends, be proud of your country and be proud to be an American.” Bernice embodied these values and based her life on these truths.