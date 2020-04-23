June 1, 1918 — April 21, 2020
FORT ANN — Theresa Bernice Coryer Cook was called into the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on April 21, 2020 after battling COVID-19.
Born on June 1, 1918 in Cadyville, New York, Bernice was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helene Devan Coryer. She was the paternal granddaughter of the late John and Matilda Coryer. Her maternal grandparents were the late Mary and Jerry Devan. Bernice was of French, Native American, and Canadian decent. As a newborn, she witnessed the end of World War I and survived the Spanish flu pandemic.
Bernice grew up in Cadyville along with her seven sisters. Although she was the fourth child born, she took on the responsibilities of an oldest child and nurtured her family while they were growing up. Bernice was extremely loving, devoted, and generous, and she acted like a second mother. Although the sisters lived on the Western, Southern, and Eastern coasts of the U.S. during adulthood, Bernie remained very close to them by writing weekly letters, calling by phone, and hosting annual family reunions. The reunions were always characterized by “those Coryer girls” laughing loudly and enthusiastically together. There was much joy whenever they were together. Bernice said that she learned from her parents as she was growing up with seven sisters to “have faith and a deep love of God, cherish family love and share good and bad times together, believe in yourself and always do the best you can, respect the elderly and your superiors in church and school, make holidays a fun-loving time, no matter how little you have, be thankful each day for what you have, many are much worse off than you are, pray for the sick and the dead, always be honest in everything you do, be true to your friends, be proud of your country and be proud to be an American.” Bernice embodied these values and based her life on these truths.
Bernice began her school years at Union School in Cadyville. She was an excellent student and enjoyed writing stories, reading, and diagramming sentences among other subjects. She knew early on she wanted to be a teacher. Schooling came easily for her; she double majored and completed high school two years early. In June 1934, Bernice graduated third in her class and authored and proudly delivered a commencement speech on the U.S. Navy and its peacetime naval building history. In August 1934, she enrolled in Plattsburgh State Teachers’ College and completed her teaching degree in just three years.
In 1937, Bernice came by train from Plattsburgh to Whitehall, where she was met by District Superintendent Helen Bartholomew and was taken to Fort Ann. There, she signed her first teaching contract at 19 years old and became the first teacher in the Fort Ann School District. She taught in a one-room school house on Route 149 in Fort Ann, grades 1-8. By the end of her third year, Fort Ann School District had consolidated and she was transferred to teach first and second grades at Comstock. A few years later, Raymond Brown, Principal of Fort Ann Central School hired Bernice to start the first Kindergarten. She adored the children and directed them in public speaking and language skills. Bernice was very proud of the plays the students in her class would put on for the community at the end of each semester. She was an excellent teacher and, until the end, would run into her former students who thanked her for her love and support during their formative years. Her example eventually inspired her daughter to teach secondary school and her granddaughter to teach college.
In 1942, Bernice met the love of her life, Clyde M. Cook, while roller skating at Brennan’s Roller-Skating Rink on Route 9 in Queensbury. The couple married on Nov. 30, 1943 at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. But WWII postponed their life together. Clyde was shipped out to the Atlantic and Pacific theatres in the U.S. Submarine Service on board the U.S.S. Capitaine. Clyde returned home to his beloved wife on Christmas Eve in 1945. They started their married life together and bought a house in Fort Ann. Bernice’s devotion and love for Clyde knew no bounds. She was extremely proud to be “Mrs. Clyde M. Cook of Fort Ann” for all of their 72 years of marriage.
Both Bernice and Clyde were very family orientated and wanted children. Their dreams came true when their three children came along, Patricia Ann, Colleen Gay, and Christopher John. At this point, Bernice retired from 19 years of teaching in order to devote her full energies to her family. They also welcomed a Fresh Air child from New York City, Irma Valentine, into their family. In addition, Bernice and Clyde considered many other friends as close family members. Bernice was a devoted and loving Mother and Nana and dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren could do no wrong and she was fiercely proud of them. Picking the grandchildren up from school and babysitting them was very joyful for her. She actively played with them, would read them stories, do arts and crafts, and even slide down their tree house slides with them at age 78! Her grandchildren’s favorite memories of her included her unconditional love of them and her infectious laughter. They agree Nana’s infinite letters to them were a beautiful gift which bare the mark of an extraordinary woman. “She is a light nourishing my soul, she is a humbling example, she is my teacher, she was the pillar of our family- she is my Nana.” “No matter what, Nana gives off a contagious amount of happiness.”
In the 1950s, long before grandchildren, Bernice and Clyde decided to tear down a barn in their back yard and build the Queen Ann Motel. Bernice was an extremely compassionate woman, always concerned about the welfare of others. During winter storms when travel to a restaurant would make it difficult, Bernice would invite complete strangers to dine with her family in her own home. For years she housed a homeless man in their motel and made three meals a day for him.
In the 1960s, Bernice and Clyde founded Clyde’s Truck and Equipment and were very busy running the two businesses. Bernice took on a full-time job as manager of the motel and bookkeeper to both businesses. She also served as the bookkeeper for the Town of Fort Ann.
Bernice was community minded and extremely proud to be a member of the town of Fort Ann and Washington County as well as a parishioner of St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Some positions she held included religious education teacher at St. Ann’s for 47 years, Court Mater Mariae #1663 Catholic Daughters of America (officer), Mettawee Valley Business and Professional Women (past president), Washington Co. Republican Women’s Club (officer), Queen Anne Senior Citizens (past president), Retired Teachers of Fort Ann Association, Old Stone House Reading Center (co-founder and past president), Washington Co. Children’s Committee, St. Ann’s Catholic Church (member of the Pastoral Advisory Board and Ecumenical Council). Bernice was honored as the first woman in Washington County to receive the award for Outstanding Service to the Washington Co. Republican Women’s Club and to the Republican Party. The award was presented by NY State Senator Ronald Stafford on Oct. 21, 1988. Bernice enjoyed writing and is a published poet. Her work was accepted into the National Library in Washington D.C.
In her retired years, one of her greatest joys was writing daily letters. She would write to friends, her children, and her grandchildren and to “shut-ins, people who had no one else to write to them.” Her letters were uplifting words of encouragement and hope. Bernice embodied our Lord’s message of giving to others. She would also pray the rosary every day for her family and for those “who had no one to pray for them.”
In addition to her parents and grandparents, Bernice was predeceased by her beloved husband of 72 years, Clyde M. Cook; her sisters, Mary Loretta Coryer Patnode, Helena Patricia Coryer, Veronica Cecilia Coryer, Velma Bernadette (Coryer) Nolan, Rose Ann Coryer Nash (Robert), Rachel Margaret Coryer Gilbert (Donald), and Frances Carlotta Coryer; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Survivors include her children, Patricia Ann Cook (Peter) Parker of Charlton; Colleen Gay Cook (David) Jarvis of Queensbury; Christopher John (Grace Heffernan) Cook of Delmar; her Fresh Air child Irma Valentine of Fredericksburg, Virginia; her grandchildren, Katie Lynn Jarvis (Andrew Lechner) of Granger, Indiana with two great-grandchildren on the way, Kevin David Jarvis (Alexandra C. Bisol) of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, John (“Jack”) Christopher Cook of Mesa, Arizona, Joseph Denis Cook of Delmar and Natalie Grace Cook of Delmar; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation and The Glens Falls Hospital 3 North professional staff for their outstanding care and never-ending love.
Family and friends will be invited to share in a celebration of Bernice’s life, which will be announced and take place at future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bernice’s memory to St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 85 George St., Fort Ann, NY 12827 (518) 639-5218. Memories and condolences may be sent to the Family of Bernice Cook at 35 Fitzgerald Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann, NY.
