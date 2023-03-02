Jan. 23, 1952—Feb. 26, 2023

ARGYLE — Theresa Ann LaCross, 71, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Born on Jan. 23, 1952, in Glens Falls, she is the daughter of the late Eugene and Leona (Dumas) LaCross, Sr.

She was a graduate of Argyle Central School. Theresa worked for many years at Mallinkrodt in Argyle.

For most of Theresa’s life, she unselfishly took care of everyone around her. She was always a second mother to all of her nieces and nephews. They are all her greatest pride and she would love to talk about each one of them.

Theresa will be remembered for her laughter, free spirit, pizza popcorn, crafting, homemade cards, love for pickles, and her blubber kisses.

In addition to her parents, Theresa is predeceased by her brother, Andre LaCross, her aunts: Katherine “Cateen” Rustin and Eugenia “Jeannie” Tromblee.

Left to cherish her memory are her siblings: Eugene (Beverly) LaCross, Carol Rouse, David (Brenda) LaCross, Sr., Daniel LaCross, Sr., Ronald (Penny) LaCross, Sr., Richard LaCross; her nieces and nephews: Paul (Darcy) LaCross, Kathy (Gordon) Strong, Ronda Cunningham, Larry (Yolunda) Rouse, Laura (Tim) Blow, Roy (Raeann) Karig, David (Jenine) LaCross, Jr., Andre (Melissa) LaCross, Daniel LaCross, Jr., Isaac LaCross, Tracy LaCross, Ronald (Jessica) LaCross, Jr., Katie (William) Morehouse, Leslie Depew, Ginger LaCross; and many great-nieces, nephews, many more great-great-nieces, nephews, and several cousins.

“We love you more, Aunt Theresa!”

Friends may call from 11 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. Theresa’s favorite color was all the different shades of purple. The family would like everyone to honor Theresa’s memory by wearing purple.

The rite of committal will immediately follow calling hours at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Donations in Theresa’s memory can be made to the Argyle Rescue Squad, Inc., 15 Sheridan St., Argyle NY 12809.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. For online condolences and to view Theresa’s Book of Memories, please visit our website at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.