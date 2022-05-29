March 26, 1935—May 18, 2022

GREENWICH — Theresa Ann Corcoran, 87, a resident of Washington Center passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, following a brief illness.

She was born March 26, 1935, in Springfield, MA, to the late Lewis Martell and Malvina (Goodman) Martell.

After the death of Theresa’s mother in 1941, Lewis married Elizabeth. This is when Theresa flourished into the most compassionate, amicable person.

Theresa was a 1954 graduate of Greenwich Central School. After school she married the love of her life Al Corcoran, Sr.

Babysitting was her passion. She enjoyed watching the Pattee’s, Kirk’s, and Stewart’s children grow. They all called her TC. When the children got older, she would attend all the sporting activities to cheer them on. She even went to their weddings.

Every Thursday she got her hair done at the Two Top Shop (Gail) in Cambridge, then her night out with Maggie. They would get into the Caddy and cruise to the Auction Barn and have dinner and laugh with their friends. (Dan, Joan and the Blakes)

Theresa loved the Hallmark Store so much (beanie babies and precious moments) she got a part-time job. There she, met another friend Barb Sorrell whom she enjoyed time with outside of work.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Alfred F. Corcoran, Sr., son Timothy Corcoran, brother Charles Martell, brother-in-law Bunk Peters.

She is survived by her son Alfred F. (Sandy) Corcoran, Jr.; grandchildren: Christopher and Mathew; brother Skip (Sue) Martell; sisters: Donna (Dan) Langlois, and Linda Peters; nieces and nephews.

Donations in her name may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500

Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Graveside services for Theresa, will be held at noon on Friday, June 3, 2022, in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, County Rd. 52, Greenwich, NY with Celebrant Jason M. Easton officiating

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.