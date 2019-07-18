{{featured_button_text}}
Theresa A. Ryther

May 15, 1962 — July 15, 2019

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — It is with great sadness that the family of Theresa A. Ryther announces her passing on July 15, 2019.

Theresa was born May 15, 1962 in Glens Falls, the fifth child of William T. and Harriet L. (Harrington) Gorrie.

Theresa worked for 25 years as a legal clerk for Warren County. Her institutional knowledge of the court and real property were unequaled.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Ryther; her son, Christian Riddell; and her brothers and sisters, Mary K. Weseman (Bill), Amber Imotichey (Brian), Peter Gorrie (Mary A.), Debbie Gorrie (Michael Seabury), David Gorrie (Carolyn), Annie Gorrie (Al Bardin), Andrea Ivancic (Craig) and Jennifer Ryther-Niles (Scott). She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, three grandsons, one granddaughter, one great-grandson and many good friends.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William C. Gorrie; and her paternal and maternal grandparents.

We ask all who would like to join us to celebrate her life to come dressed comfortable and ready to relax as Theresa would want you to be.

Calling hours will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Deacon Bill Bazinet officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

