Theresa A. Lozier
0 entries

Theresa A. Lozier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Theresa A. Lozier

BALLSTON LAKE — Theresa A. Lozier, in her 90th year, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 16, 2020.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 73 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Glenville.

Online condolences may be made at www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Lozier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News