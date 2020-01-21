Theresa A. Lozier

BALLSTON LAKE — Theresa A. Lozier, in her 90th year, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Jan. 16, 2020.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 73 Midline Road, Ballston Lake. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Glenville.

Online condolences may be made at www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.

