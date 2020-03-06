Nov. 9, 1934 — March 2, 2020

YORK, ME — Theresa A. (Boulay) Fancy, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born Nov. 9, 1934 in Somersworth, New Hampshire, a daughter of the late Alfred G. and Alice Mary (Twombly) Boulay. She graduated from Somersworth High School and later from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing as an RN.

Theresa married Bradford W. Fancy on Aug. 20, 1955. They were married for 54 years until his death in 2009.

Throughout the course of her career, she worked at Leonard Hospital in Troy, as a visiting nurse in Hudson Falls, and finally as a school nurse at Margaret Chase Smith School in Sanford, Maine. After her retirement, Terry and Brad enjoyed many years of travel, both in the United States and abroad.