Sept. 11, 1942—July 5, 2022

FORT ANN—Theodore “Ted” Collette, 79, of Pine Hill Lane, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Home of The Good Shepherd in Malta, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on September 11, 1942 in Springfield, MA, he was the son of the late Theodore and Elizabeth (Murray) Collette, Sr.

Theodore graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1960 and continued his education at Hudson Valley Community College.

He served his country in the U.S. Army.

On June 25, 1966, he married Barbara Brownlee at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls.

After working many years, Ted retired in 2000 as the Director of Facilities and Transportation in the Glens Falls City School District.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his niece, Deana Winchell and his brother, Donald Collette. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Barbara Collette of Fort Ann; his four children: Kimberly Foster and her husband, Xavier of Saratoga Springs, Robert Collette and his wife, Karel of Fort Ann, Debra Collette-Sandford and her husband Walter of Gansevoort and Danielle Canterbury and her husband Eric of Ballston Lake; his grandchildren: Jack and Grace Foster, Quinn “Etchie” Noon and her husband Carter, Ted and Cooper Collette, Jonathan and Renee Allen, and Abbie, Paige and Drew Canterbury; his siblings: Marianne Bunker and her husband Seth, Elaine Winchell and her husband, Dana, Ken Collette and his wife Laura, Tom Collette and his wife Jill; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no services.

The family suggest that memorial donations be made to: The Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern NY, 1003 Loudon Rd., Cohoes, NY 12047 https://www.alz.org/northeasternny?form=alz_donate or Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, https://www.givetocommunityhospice.orgonate/.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

