May 4, 1969—June 5, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Theodore R. “Chicky” McClouth, 53, a resident of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long 10-year battle with ALS.

He was born on May 4, 1969 in Glens Falls and was the son of the late Theodore D. McClouth and Dawn (Taylor) Lathbury. Chicky was a Hudson Falls graduate, Class of 1987 and attended Tarkio College in MO.

Prior to his illness, he was employed by the Town of Queensbury Highway Department.

Chicky was an avid hunter and bowler and looked forward to spending those times with his friends. For many years, he coached his daughter’s softball team. He was a “Huge” Yankee fan and was fortunate to attend a couple games with his family. He also enjoyed his annual NASCAR “Poconos” trips he attended with his friend Scott. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his caregivers throughout his illness.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Sheri (LaPointe) McClouth of South Glens Falls; his daughter, Cassy McClouth of South Glens Falls; his son, Brandon McClouth and companion Maria of Hudson Falls; his one grandson, Brayden McClouth of South Glens Falls; his three sisters: Laurie LaPointe Moon of NC, Kathy Clement (Cory) of NJ, Christina McClouth of Hadley; his aunt and uncle, Marybeth and Donald Tenne of FL; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his companion, his dog Grimm who was always by his side.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours scheduled. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hudson Falls.

The family would like to thank his caregiver, Sue Bagley for her care and compassion during his long illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Peter’s ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205.

