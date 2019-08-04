July 18, 1940 — July 29, 2019 QUEENSBURY — Theodore M. Ormstrup, 79, of Queensbury, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home.
Theodore was born July 18, 1940 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Viggo and Greta (Irrall) Ormstrup.
He graduated from Glens Falls High School, class of 1958 and was proud to serve in the United States Air Force for four years before being honorably discharged.
Upon returning to the area, he went to work for General Electric as a machine operator and retired after 36 years of employment.
He was a member of the Lake George American Legion Post No. 374.
Theodore enjoyed the simple things in life, chatting with people and was dedicated to his beloved mother. One of his favorite things was driving the back roads of Washington County.
Survivors include his sister, Greta Monrian of Glens Falls; niece, Lisa (Stephen) Miller of Glens Falls; nephew, John Monrian of Glens Falls; and great-nephew, Taylor Miller of Florida.
As per Theodore’s request, funeral services and burial will be held privately for his family at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery in Schuylerville.
Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.
