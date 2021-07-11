Apr. 1, 1933—July 7, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Theodora (Thea) Koke passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at her home with her loving family at her side.
She was born April 1, 1933 in Boskoop, The Netherlands, the daughter of Albert and Petronella (Borst) Evers.
Thea married the love of her life, John Koke at Saint Rita’s Catholic Church in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 9, 1961. John’s career path moved the family to the United States and in 1970, they settled in the Glens Falls area to be closer to Thea’s family. They spent 55 years together until his passing in August 2016.
Thea was a kind and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She and her husband came from large families that originated from The Netherlands. They enjoyed spending time with their siblings while catching up and carrying on old family traditions. She was a very religious woman and loving to all, who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was a communicant of The Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She found great joy in being an active member of the church.
In addition, her parents, she was predeceased by: her daughter, Cynthia Koke; Sister Elize (Evers) St. Pierre; Sister-in-law Clemence Evers; Sister-in-law Diane Evers; Brother-in-law Pieter Van Wyk; Brother-in-law Peter Kok and wife Gerda; Annie De Ruiter and husband, Hank, Sister-in-law Janet Kok, Brother-in-law Jan Tobe.
Survivors include: her daughter, Yolanda Ruzicka and husband, Jim; and their children: Eric, Nicholas and Rachel; her son, Richard Koke and his wife, Kimberlee (Hazelton) Koke; and their children: Evan and Kiana; her daughter Sonya Koke; and her partner, Donald Paradis; and his daughters: Kristen and Peyton and their son Connor; her brothers: George Evers and wife, Denise; Alphons Evers and wife, Dinny; Albert Evers; Sister Nellie Van Wyk; and Brother-in-law Real St. Pierre. She is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-laws of the Netherlands including: William Kok, Bertus Kok and wife, Tinneke, Leny Determan and husband, Bernard, Louisa Tobe, Trees Smit; and husband, Piet; Corrie Scheffers; and husband, Joop; and Gerda Scheffers and husband, Bastian.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury. Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury. At Thea’s request, there will be no calling hours and a private service.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences by visiting website at sbfuneralhome.com.
