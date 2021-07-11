Theodora (Thea) Koke

Thea married the love of her life, John Koke at Saint Rita’s Catholic Church in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on September 9, 1961. John’s career path moved the family to the United States and in 1970, they settled in the Glens Falls area to be closer to Thea’s family. They spent 55 years together until his passing in August 2016.

Thea was a kind and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She and her husband came from large families that originated from The Netherlands. They enjoyed spending time with their siblings while catching up and carrying on old family traditions. She was a very religious woman and loving to all, who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was a communicant of The Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She found great joy in being an active member of the church.