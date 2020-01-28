Thelma Remington Nestle
Nov. 22, 1921 — Jan. 25, 2020

BOLTON LANDING — Thelma Remington Nestle passed away Jan. 25, 2020 at the Slate Valley Center in Granville at the age of 99.

She was born on Nov. 22, 1921 in Bolton Landing, the daughter of the late Ralph and Irene (Stowell) Remington.

She received her nursing degree from St. Rose College in Albany. She worked in New York City, Albany and Glens Falls Hospital in her early years. Upon retirement from the Queensbury School system as a school nurse teacher, Thelma and her husband, Ralph traveled all over the United States and Europe. She was an avid reader and loved her book club that she was a member of for many years. Thelma's passions were cooking, gardening, sewing and quilting.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ralph; and a brother, Ronald and his wife, Beatrice.

Survivors include her children, Richard Nestle and his wife, Holly, Sandy Brand of Queensbury, Geof Nestle of Lake Luzerne; seven grandchildren; great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all at the Slate Nursing Center for the loving care she received in her final years spent there.

At Thelma's request, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

