June 23, 1933—Nov. 12, 2022

GRANVILLE — Thelma P. Petty, 89, of Mountain View Commons, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born on June 23, 1933 in Granville, the daughter of the late Griffith and Dorothy (Duel) Evans.

Thelma was a graduate of Granville High School, “Class of 1951.”

She was formerly employed as a caregiver for Holbrook Adult Home and Indian River Adult Home in Granville and provided private care for many residents in the Granville area. Thelma also served as the secretary for the United Methodist Church of Granville for many years.

Thelma enjoyed embroidery and made many special gifts for her family. She was a avid fan of the New York Yankees. Most of all, she had a great love for her family including her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her brother, Edward Evans.

Survivors include her five sons: Dannie, Dennis, Norman, Brian and Dana Petty; and her five daughters: Deborah Rohde, Tammy KeKeighan, Holly Rieg, Marilyn Decker and Sandy Stewart. She is also survived by her 28 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; and her very special friend, Emy Shephard.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Granville, 18 Church Street, Granville with Daniel Poucher presiding. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Middle Granville.

Friends may call on the family from 12:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church until the time of the services.

There will be a reception in the church dining hall following the burial.

The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made in Thelma’s name to the United Methodist Church of Granville, 18 Church Street, Granville, NY 12832.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall.