Mar. 12, 1932—Mar. 8, 2021
PAWLET, VT – Thelma M. Hayes passed away at Rutland Regional Medical Center on March 8, 2021. Thelma was born on March 12, 1932 in Townsend, MA the daughter of Fred and Harriet (Whitney) Martelle.
She worked at both Telescope and General Electric. Thelma loved to travel. She enjoyed country western music and she loved cooking.
Thelma was predeceased by her brothers: Fred, Ernest, Philip, Robert, Morris, and Mike and sisters: Beatrice, Katherine, Rena, and Vera. She is survived by her son Ed. She was blessed with four grandchildren: Jeff Hayes (Becky), Todd (Angela), Josh (Angelina) and Aaron; and two great granddaughters: Grace and Hailey Hayes; also survived by her siblings: Ella James, Shirley Gould, Stanley Gould, and Stanley Martelle; and her beloved Frisco.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Mettowee Valley Cemetery in Pawlet.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home.
