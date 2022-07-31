Dec. 11, 1940—July 22, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Thelma M. Dennis, 81, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Dec. 11, 1940 in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Lucy (Gardner) Dennis.

Thelma was the Valedictorian of her class at Monroe High School where she graduated from at the age of 16 and attended the Rochester Institute of Technology for two years, studying interior decorating.

She couldn’t afford to continue her schooling; however, she joined the service in 1958. Joining the Army gave her the ability to finish her education during her time in Europe. Thelma was one of the few women working in the field of intelligence during this time. Traveling all over Germany during the Cold War, she became fluent in German. Thelma served for fourteen years until she medically retired in 1972 after an automobile accident.

She was an active member of the South Glens Falls Methodist Church. June and Bob Lockwood and Thelma helped to build the church by staining the wood trimmings late at night to be hung the next day. June Lockwood, Aida Glacy and Thelma initiated the Bereavement Team at the church and also taught the Bereavement Team at the St. Michael’s Church. Thelma and June also initiated the Wiawaca, which is still in existence today. Thelma and Rev. Steven Butler initiated the Stephen Ministry Program. She was also a custodian with Barbara Oenwik at the church for years.

Thelma was Citizen of the Year while she was working for the Moreau Community Center.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Irene and Claira; and lifelong friends, Bob and June Lockwood.

She is survived by many friends; and her dog, Mr. Pooh.

A Memorial service will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of her friends at Gurney Springs Cemetery, on Ballard Rd., Wilton, NY.

Memorial donations can be made in Thelma’s name to the South Glens Falls United Methodist Church, 15 Maplewood Parkway, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.