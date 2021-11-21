November 29, 1929—November 19, 2021

NORTH CREEK — Thelma L. “Stubby” McConnell, 91, formerly of Route 28N, passed away peacefully, Friday, November 19, 2021, at her family’s home following a brief illness with her loving family by her side.

Born November 29, 1929, in the Town of Chester, she was the daughter of the late Forrest and Irene Harvey.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and attended the one-room schoolhouse in North River.

Thelma married Thomas McConnell on October 20, 1952, at St. James Church in North Creek. The couple enjoyed 60 years together until Tom’s passing in 2013.

She began her working career as a waitress at Smith’s Restaurant and the Red Diner, and Sullivan’s grocery store as a clerk. Once she and Tom began their family, she stayed home with her children until 1966, when they purchased McConnell’s Variety Store, managing operations until her retirement in 1976.

She was a lifelong communicant of St. James RC Church, as well as a member of the Ladies Investment Club.

Stubby loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In their retirement, Thelma and Tom spent many years hiking, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, and enjoying each other’s company at their camp in Opalescent.

Besides her parents and late husband, Tom, she is predeceased by siblings, Bobbie Jo Stetson, Robert Harvey, Patty Harvey, and Londa Kenyon, as well as her lifelong best friend, Olga LaPell.

She is survived by her children: Thomas John McConnell and his wife, Lynne of Peterborough, NH, Deborah Ann Freebern and her husband, Henry of Hudson Falls, Kathy Marie Hurlock and her husband, Timothy of Farmington, CT, Sandra Lee Hayes and her husband, Rick of Hudson Falls, and Michael Joseph McConnell and his wife, Gay of Glastonbury, CT; eight grandchildren: Jami (Jon), Matthew (Dani), Lance (Megan), Shane (Jill), Joshua, Joe, Ashley (McCrea), and Corinne; 14 great-grandchildren, Lukas, Grace, Emma, Claire, Parker, Carson, Mason, Cole, Madison, Chase, Ayla, Presley, Daphne and Luke; sisters: Alice Parent and Helen Lawrence; sister-in-law, Judy McConnell of Chestertown; and brother-in-law, Paul Kenyon of North Creek. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Thelma’s family from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, at St. James RC Church, Main St., North Creek, with Fr. John O’Kane, presiding.

Rite of Committal will follow in St. James Cemetery.

Stubby’s family would like to thank the many families and friends and dedicated staff at High Peaks Hospice for the unwavering support and care during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to High Peaks Hospice at www.highpeakshospice.org/donate.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.