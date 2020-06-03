June 8, 1920 — May 31, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Thelma Fitzgerald Cook 99, just one week short of 100 years old, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility in Fort Edward.
Born on June 8, 1920 in Schuylerville, she was the daughter of the late James and Lillian (French) Fitzgerald.
On Sept. 9, 1939, she married Robert Cook at Notre Dame de Lourdes in Schuylerville. They were married 55 wonderful years before he passed away in 1995.
Thelma was devoted to her work. She loved her job at General Electric in Fort Edward, retiring at the age of 62.
Thelma was a member of St. Josephs Church in Fort Edward. She also enjoyed traveling, skiing (water and snow) and spending time with family at her summer home on Hadlock Pond.
Along with her parents and her husband, Thelma was predeceased by her brothers, Wickham, Beryl and Kenneth Fitzgerald; and her grandson Donald Curtis Jr.
Survivors include her two daughters, JoAnn Curtis and her husband, Donald, of Fort Edward and Patricia Boulet and her husband, George, of Schenectady; her grandchildren, Thomas Boulet and his wife, Beth of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Michelle Marchese and her husband, Wayne of Frisco, Texas, Christine Roos and her husband, Robert, of Clifton Park; several great grandchildren and a special nephew Walter Fitzgerald.
Funeral services will be private at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward on June 8, 2020, her 100th birthday.
The family would like to thank Carol Jean Saunders along with the staff at FHNH for their devoted care and requests that memorial donations in Thelma’s name be made to the Fort Hudson Healthcare Facility, Alzheimer’s Wing, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made at www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
