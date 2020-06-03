× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 8, 1920 — May 31, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Thelma Fitzgerald Cook 99, just one week short of 100 years old, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility in Fort Edward.

Born on June 8, 1920 in Schuylerville, she was the daughter of the late James and Lillian (French) Fitzgerald.

On Sept. 9, 1939, she married Robert Cook at Notre Dame de Lourdes in Schuylerville. They were married 55 wonderful years before he passed away in 1995.

Thelma was devoted to her work. She loved her job at General Electric in Fort Edward, retiring at the age of 62.

Thelma was a member of St. Josephs Church in Fort Edward. She also enjoyed traveling, skiing (water and snow) and spending time with family at her summer home on Hadlock Pond.

Along with her parents and her husband, Thelma was predeceased by her brothers, Wickham, Beryl and Kenneth Fitzgerald; and her grandson Donald Curtis Jr.