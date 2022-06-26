July 13, 1924—June 7, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Thelma Evelyn Champion, 96, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Warren Center, Queensbury, NY.

Born on July 13, 1924 in Lawrence, MA, she was the daughter of Francis Leroy and Ethel (Bardsley) Champion.

After graduating from Johnson High School in 1942 in North Andover, MA, Thelma started her career at Arlington Mills in Lawrence and after 10 years she started to work for the Massachusetts Insurance Company, which eventually became the Andover Company, where she worked and retired after 36 years.

Thelma had a great passion and natural ability for golf and bowling. She was a member of the Andover Country Club for 45 years. She was club champion eight times between 1985 and 1995. She was an avid bowler in the Merrimack Valley bowling league where she was a top bowler.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church of North Andover, MA since her birth in 1934.

She was a talented cook and painter, always cooking special meals and delivering them to family members. She painted wonderful crafts made by her sister and brother-in-law, Elaine Champion Magowan and William B. Magowan.

Thelma was predeceased by her sister, Elaine (Champion) Magowan, and brothers Ralph Champion and Bernard Champion. Local survivors include nephews and nieces: Brad Magowan, Amy (Magowan) Martin, Paul Magowan, Beth (Magowan) Schermerhorn and their families. Other nieces and nephews include: Linda Smith, Beverly Palermo, Raymond Champion, Judy Kiblinger, Jackie Brickle, Ralph Champion and their families.

A private memorial service for Thelma will take place at the Ridgewood Cemetery in North Andover at the family’s discretion.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

For those who wish on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.