Feb. 25, 1933 — March 8, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Thelma E. Newcomb, 87, of Queensbury ended her life journey peacefully on March 8, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.
Born on Feb. 25, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Herman and Susan (Vintinner) Newcomb.
She graduated from Glens Falls High School and attended SUNY Plattsburgh.
She worked for several years at H&F Binch Co. in Glens Falls. She also waitressed for many years at the Red Fez and the Waterhouse restaurants. Her final occupation was as a cake decorator at Hannaford where her artistic abilities were showcased.
Thelma enjoyed painting on anything that didn’t move — canvases, furniture, wine glasses, murals on walls, and even old saws and woodstoves. She also enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, a good joke, and a good margarita.
Her motto in life was always: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, margarita in the other, body thoroughly used up, worn out and screaming, “WOO HOO what a ride!”
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Ken Crannell; her granddaughter, Makayla Denno; her sister, Joyce Newcomb Elder; and her brothers, Don and Doug Newcomb.
Left to remember her are her son, Henry Crannell and his wife, Nancy, of Palatine Bridge; her daughter Judy Bulova and her husband, John, of Queensbury; her son David Denno and his fiancé, Meggie Lynn of Layton, Utah; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
At Thelma’s request there will be no calling hours.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Thelma’s memory can be made to the Fort Hudson Foundation 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
The family wishes to thank the Fort Hudson staff on B Wing and D Wing for the extraordinary care given and compassion shown to our mom during her time there.
Arrangements are in the care of M. B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway Fort Edward, NY 12828.
To post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Indeed, Mom, What a ride!!!
