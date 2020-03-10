Feb. 25, 1933 — March 8, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Thelma E. Newcomb, 87, of Queensbury ended her life journey peacefully on March 8, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

Born on Feb. 25, 1933 she was the daughter of the late Herman and Susan (Vintinner) Newcomb.

She graduated from Glens Falls High School and attended SUNY Plattsburgh.

She worked for several years at H&F Binch Co. in Glens Falls. She also waitressed for many years at the Red Fez and the Waterhouse restaurants. Her final occupation was as a cake decorator at Hannaford where her artistic abilities were showcased.

Thelma enjoyed painting on anything that didn’t move — canvases, furniture, wine glasses, murals on walls, and even old saws and woodstoves. She also enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, a good joke, and a good margarita.

Her motto in life was always: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, margarita in the other, body thoroughly used up, worn out and screaming, “WOO HOO what a ride!”

