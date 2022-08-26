Thelma (Dunn) Georgeson

1925-2022

WEST RUPERT, VT — Thelma passed away quietly at home after suffering a stroke. Her last weeks were made peaceful with the invaluable help of Hospice.

Thelma lived long and well. She did her best and enjoyed many successes. Raised in Pascoag, RI with five siblings, she went on to nursing school in Boston and became an operating room nurse. She married a young doctor-to-be, Lloyd Georgeson.

Eventually, they moved to Quogue, NY, with a growing family where Thelma raised four children. Always active in the community, Thelma volunteered at the Quogue Library. She served on the Library Board, helped shepherd along several library expansions, and introduce computers to the mix.

Concurrently, Thelma continued her professional development earning both her master’s degree and the level of Nurse Practitioner.

She volunteered as a member of Planning Board for many years before being encouraged to run for Mayor of Quogue. She was elected as Mayor for six two-year terms. During these years, town offices became computerized, town buildings got needed upgrades, and she guided the Village with a fair and firm hand.

Retiring to rural West Rupert, VT, Thelma enjoyed a range of activities: being a full-time grandmother, playing golf, participating in The Leisures, and volunteering at the library. She was involved in village life, supporting the fire department, local stores, and of course, the library. She wrote several successful grants for the village, and was very humble when she was publicly thanked during Old Home Days a few years ago.

Thelma is survived by her children: Andrew, Melinda, Christopher, and Lloyd III; grandchildren: Rosemary, Andrew, Miranda, Blake, and Tessa; great-grandchildren: Apolix and Maximus; sisters: Joyce and Evelyn; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kim and Cheryle; and nieces: Jennifer and Blythe; many other nieces and nephews.

A memorial will be planned . . date to be determined.

Cards may be mailed to: Georgesons, 74 Federal St., Millers Falls, MA 01349.

In lieu of flowers, please support your local hospice organization or library.

