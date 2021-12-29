Thea Mae Burt

Aug. 14, 1928 - Dec. 24, 2021

BOLTON LANDING — Thea M. Burt, 93, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born August 14, 1928, in Bolton Landing, she was the daughter of Harry French and Bertha Sherman.

Thea attended Bolton Central School and later was employed at Glens Falls High School, where she was everyone's favorite lunch lady.

She married Clarence C. Burt, Sr. September 22, 1945, at Warrensburg Methodist Church. Thea enjoyed gardening, traveling, feeding and watching the birds, going to garage sales, and most of all, spending time with family.

In addition to her parents and husband, Thea was predeceased by her identical twin Theadora, her other sister, Jean Travers; her brothers, Milton French, Ross French, Harry Lee, Harold French; and her beloved grandson, Adam Zachary Burt.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Clarence C. Burt, Jr. (Dorothy), Lester H. Burt and Beverly L. Corentto (Michael); grandchildren: Lynette Joseph (Walker), Reed Burt (Vicci), Carla Layton (Greg), Lesley Burt (Jim) and Lea Montes; great-grandchildren: Katherine Joseph, John Joseph, Lillian Joseph, Sarah Burt, Daniel Burt, Zachary Layton and Rachel Layton; and sister-in-law, Rita French of Bolton Landing.

A graveside ceremony will commence at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to John P. Stoutenburg, MD and his staff, along with the Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

In loving memory of Thea, contributions may be made to the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad at 86 Luzerne Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.