May 14, 1934 — July 7, 2019
HARWICH, Mass. — The Rev’d Fred-Munro Ferguson died on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 85. Fr. Ferguson, an Episcopal priest, resided in Harwich since his retirement in 1993.
The son of Allan N. Ferguson and Gizella Litomy Ferguson, Fr. Ferguson was born in Montclair, New Jersey, where he attended the public schools. Upon graduating from Montclair High School, he entered Westminster Choir College, Princeton, New Jersey, for his undergraduate studies in organ and voice. Following Westminster, he pursued his theological course at the Philadelphia Divinity School and was ordained to the Priesthood in December, 1959, in the Episcopal Diocese of Newark (New Jersey). Fr. Ferguson served two parishes in the Diocese of Newark, transferring to the Diocese of Albany in 1971. In the Albany Diocese, he served three parishes, Catskill, Philmont and Bolton Landing, where he retired in 1993 after serving as rector of the Church of St. Sacrement of 14 years. From 1974 until 1980 Fr. Ferguson was secretary and personal assistant to the Right Rev’d Wilbur E. Hogg, VI Bishop of Albany.
A memorial Mass will be held at The Cathedral of All Saints, 62 South Swan St., Albany, in the Fall. Date to be announced.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Evergreen Cemetery, Harwich, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wild Care of Cape Cod, 10 Smith Lane, Eastham, MA 02642-2671; or Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, P.O. Box 808, Hudson, MA 01749-0808.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.