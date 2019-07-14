{{featured_button_text}}
The Rev’d Fred-Munro Ferguson

May 14, 1934 — July 7, 2019

HARWICH, Mass. — The Rev’d Fred-Munro Ferguson died on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the age of 85. Fr. Ferguson, an Episcopal priest, resided in Harwich since his retirement in 1993.

The son of Allan N. Ferguson and Gizella Litomy Ferguson, Fr. Ferguson was born in Montclair, New Jersey, where he attended the public schools. Upon graduating from Montclair High School, he entered Westminster Choir College, Princeton, New Jersey, for his undergraduate studies in organ and voice. Following Westminster, he pursued his theological course at the Philadelphia Divinity School and was ordained to the Priesthood in December, 1959, in the Episcopal Diocese of Newark (New Jersey). Fr. Ferguson served two parishes in the Diocese of Newark, transferring to the Diocese of Albany in 1971. In the Albany Diocese, he served three parishes, Catskill, Philmont and Bolton Landing, where he retired in 1993 after serving as rector of the Church of St. Sacrement of 14 years. From 1974 until 1980 Fr. Ferguson was secretary and personal assistant to the Right Rev’d Wilbur E. Hogg, VI Bishop of Albany.

A memorial Mass will be held at The Cathedral of All Saints, 62 South Swan St., Albany, in the Fall. Date to be announced.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Evergreen Cemetery, Harwich, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wild Care of Cape Cod, 10 Smith Lane, Eastham, MA 02642-2671; or Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, P.O. Box 808, Hudson, MA 01749-0808.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: The Rev'd Fred-Munro Ferguson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments