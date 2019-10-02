{{featured_button_text}}
Alan E. Brokaw

Sept. 26, 1930 — Sept. 26, 2019

THURMAN — The Rev. Alan E. Brokaw, 89, of Dippikill Road, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at his home.

Born Sept. 26, 1930 in Newark, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Edgar and Mabel (Story) Brokaw.

He married Evelyn Brower in 1955 and traveled with her to his pastoral beginnings in Cambridge and currently in the Community Chapel of Glens Falls.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Evelyn Brokaw.

He is survived by his sons, Keith and his wife, Lesley, from Washingtonville and Kevin from Winterport, Maine. Alan's grandchildren include Keith Jr., Eric, Laura, Jason, Timothy and Kira. He was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Kaden, Emma and Nora. There was closeness too with his nephew, Brian Brokaw his wife, Michelle, and their four children.

Friends may call on Alan's family from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the Alexander Funeral Home, Inc., 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate his life will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Rev. Ed Robbins, chaplain, officiating.

Burial will follow in Warrensburg Cemetery.

