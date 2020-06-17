× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 23, 1924 — June 15, 2020

TICONDEROGA — The Honorable (ret.) Dominick J. Viscardi died peacefully in Glens Falls on June 15, 2020 at the age of 96. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Rose Marie Coveney Viscardi and his beloved children Michael, Mary Kathleen, John, Rose Marie, Theresa and Patrick; his grandchildren James, Margaret, Joseph, Theresa, Benjamin, Kathleen, Erin, Amanda and Dominick, and his great-grandchildren Aliza, Asher, Julia, Grace and Evelyn. He is preceded in death by his oldest son Dominick J. Viscardi, Jr.

He was born on March 23, 1924 in New York City, to Joseph and Epiphania Viscardi.

He graduated from Lafayette College where he received his B.A. in 1946. Judge Viscardi’s legal education was at Cornell Law School where he received his J.D. in 1948 and he was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1950. He began his legal career in Ticonderoga in 1950, following discharge from the U.S. Army where he served on the U.S. Army Signal Corps legal staff. He conducted an active trial practice for 28 years before being elected to the Supreme Court.