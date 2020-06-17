March 23, 1924 — June 15, 2020
TICONDEROGA — The Honorable (ret.) Dominick J. Viscardi died peacefully in Glens Falls on June 15, 2020 at the age of 96. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years Rose Marie Coveney Viscardi and his beloved children Michael, Mary Kathleen, John, Rose Marie, Theresa and Patrick; his grandchildren James, Margaret, Joseph, Theresa, Benjamin, Kathleen, Erin, Amanda and Dominick, and his great-grandchildren Aliza, Asher, Julia, Grace and Evelyn. He is preceded in death by his oldest son Dominick J. Viscardi, Jr.
He was born on March 23, 1924 in New York City, to Joseph and Epiphania Viscardi.
He graduated from Lafayette College where he received his B.A. in 1946. Judge Viscardi’s legal education was at Cornell Law School where he received his J.D. in 1948 and he was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1950. He began his legal career in Ticonderoga in 1950, following discharge from the U.S. Army where he served on the U.S. Army Signal Corps legal staff. He conducted an active trial practice for 28 years before being elected to the Supreme Court.
He was first elected to the Supreme Court in 1978 and was re-elected in 1992, serving until 2000. During his tenure as a Supreme Court Justice, he served in each of the counties of the 4th Judicial District and he served 28 terms in New York City.
He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, past Grand Knight and most senior member of the Knights of Columbus Council 333 having been a member for 70 years, he was a trustee of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ticonderoga for 22 years, and was awarded the St. Mary’s Centennial Award in 1992. He is a past President of the Essex County Bar and the Federation of Bar Associations, 4th Judicial District.
A Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Wilcox Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, will officiate. The Rite of Committal will follow at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.
A reception will follow at the Knights of Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Mary’s Catholic School, 64 Amherst Ave., Ticonderoga, NY 12883.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.