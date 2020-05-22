× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March, 28, 1948 — May 11, 2020

FORT ANN — The nicest man one could ever hope to meet died May 11, 2020 at his home in Fort Ann, after an extended illness. Terry Wayne Allen, Sr., 72, was born at Glens Falls Hospital on March 28, 1948 to Glenn I. Allen and Maisie G. (Frost) Allen of Fort Ann.

He was raised in the Seventh Day Adventist religion and was graduated from Union Springs Academy in 1966.

Terry worked for Finch-Pruyn for 30 years, retiring in 2000 after which he held “the hardest job I ever loved” caring for developmentally disabled “folks” at Granview IRA in Granville.

In addition to his parents, Terry was predeceased by his brother, Glenn D. Allen; nephew, Michael A. Gonzalez; and stepfather, Charles A. Washburn. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Savarie-Allen; children: Terry Allen, Jr (Amy), Jennifer Audette (Scot), Jason Allen (Desiree’) and Maria Hammond (Chris); grandchildren: Emily Audette, Nathaniel Hammond, Ty Allen, and baby Allen, yet to be born; siblings: Rosemary (Don) Dufour, Randy (Suzanne) Washburn, Rebecca (John) Hoague and John(Mary) Washburn.