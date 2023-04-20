Sept. 24, 1952—April 13, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Terry Wade Davis passed away April 13, 2023, in his home with his devoted bride of 35 years, Tina, by his side.

Born on Sept. 24, 1952, at St. Peters Hospital in Albany, he was the son of the late Melvin and Eletha Davis.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Sandy and sister, Bonnie.

As a young man Terry was one of the Founders of R. Jennings Manufacturing. They produced electrical substation structures and silkscreen printing equipment. He had patented silkscreen designs that were a major contributor to the growth and success of the company. He would proudly point out his work to his children whenever they were out and about.

Terry was an extremely gifted National Certified Welder. In his final years of his career, he worked for J.E. Monahan Metals. His coworkers were very supportive of his unexpected diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer’s. The family will always be grateful for their support.

Terry was not only incredibly talented, he was also very generous with his skills. He could build a house from the ground up and shared that knowledge freely. He taught his children how to swing a hammer from the time they were toddlers.

Terry’s strong work ethic was steadfast, but nothing came before his family. He was happiest in the simple moments, hiking out in nature, bushwhacking through the Adirondacks, motorcycle rides and dancing in the living room with his girl. He enjoyed laughing and telling tales with good friends and family by the fire.

Taking in the joy of just watching his children grow and create families of their own, blessing him further with his beautiful grandchildren.

Additionally, Terry was notorious for passing on unconventional knowledge. Never pump gas without grounding yourself, curl up in a ball and protect your neck if in danger of a bear attack, and for his dollies, a gentleman always walks closest to traffic and should be able to start a fire or he’s not worth his weight in salt.

Terry fought to live every day positively. To reassure his family that our love was stronger than any disease. We didn’t just love him we adored him. He will be greatly missed by many.

We would like to extend a special thank you to High Peaks Hospice, Tammy, Mimi, Vivi, the Assateague Crew, and his best friend Scott.

Without their unwavering support the family would not have been able to keep him at home surrounded by love.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Tina. The lights of his life, his children and grandchildren: Jade Durkee (Nick, Poppy Grace Durkee), Savannah Davis (Matt Holcomb), Travis Davis (Kate, Kaidson, Molly Davis), Sean Davis (Teagan, Nolan, Carson Davis); his sisters: Kelly Ann, Nadeen, and Vivian; his brothers: Clay, Tom, Chip; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place Friday, April 28, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, located at 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY. In loving memory of Terry, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, Office for the Aging, 1340 state Route 9, Lake George, NY 12845.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.