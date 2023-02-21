Nov. 23, 1940—Feb. 17, 2023

Terry R. Seeley, 82, was reunited with the love of his life, Kathleen, and their two sons, Scott and Michael, in heaven on February 17, 2023.

Born on November 23, 1940, in Glens Falls, NY, Terry was the son of the late Clifton E. Seeley and Geraldine (Wescott) Seeley.

On May 22, 1959, Terry married his beautiful bride, Kathie Wilkins. They were married for 63 years until her passing in June of 2022.

One of his greatest passions was cooking, so as a young adult he left his job at Pepsi-Cola and alongside his wife, they opened Seeley’s Restaurant, which they owned and operated for over 50 years. He was proud of the community that he and his wife, Kathie, built within the four walls of Seeley’s Restaurant and looked forward to each day with the customers that became chosen family.

In addition to a long and successful career as a restaurant owner, Terry also proudly served the community as a member of the Town Board of Fort Edward, as well as town supervisor. He was an instrumental part of establishing the Rogers Island Visitors Center. He and his wife were longtime volunteers of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild.

Terry was an avid reader. When he wasn’t working or spending time with his family, you could find him in his recliner with a good book or watching the news to keep up with current events and politics. In his younger years, he enjoyed dancing and bowling. He also enjoyed going for car rides.

Despite his many accomplishments, Terry was most proud to be a husband, a father/father-in-law, and a “grampy.” He effortlessly set an example of what an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend looks like. The love that he invested into his family will carry over for generations to come.

In addition to his wife and sons, Terry was predeceased by his parents, Clifton and Geraldine (Wescott) Seeley; brothers: Gene Seeley, Thomas Seeley, and Russell Seeley; sisters-in-law: Tanis (Paul) Carpentier, Adair Moss, Lupe Gonyea; brother-in-law, William “Bill” Wilkins (Sandy); and many special customers from the restaurant.

Left to cherish his memory includes his daughter-in-law, Cindy Seeley (Chuck); son, Duane Henning, and his husband, Scott Williams; granddaughter, Heather Seeley-Link (Austin); grandsons: Rick Bernal and Bryon Jones; great-grandsons: Jordan and Parker; grand-dogs: Cody and Coral; brother, Timmy (Maryann) Seeley; sister, Beverly Hall; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and special friends: Don Curtis, Tammy Williams, Tommy Williams and Brian Hafner, Mary Ellen Barlow, Jerry and Sue Kearns, Dick and Joann Fuller, Sue and Dan Foley; and many other special customers from the restaurant.

A special thank you to sister, Beverly Hall, son, Duane Henning and Scott Williams, for their unwavering love and support.

In loving memory of Terry, please consider donating to Rogers Island Visitors Center or your local food bank.

At Terry’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family at the Seeley-Wilkins family plot in St. Paul’s Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY, 12828. For online condolences and to view Terry’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.