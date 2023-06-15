Nov. 9, 1954—June 6, 2023

LEESBURG, FL — Terry Michelle McGarr, 68, of Leesburg, FL, passed away on June 6, 2023. Terry was born on November 9, 1954 in Glens Falls, NY to her loving parents, Thomas and Mary Lou (Sweet) Quinn.

Terry lived in New York for most of her life, she retired as a paralegal in Warren County, NY when she moved to Florida in 2018. Terry was a member of The Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary Post 6196 where she served as Department President for New York in 2004-2005, any many other organizations.

Terry was also a very talented singer and was known to sing the National Anthem and Soldier Boy at every Memorial Day. Terry enjoyed spending her time with her adoring family and enjoying the Florida weather at St. Pete Beach where she also loved watching the sunset. Terry will be missed by many and remembered fondly for being a beautiful and dedicated person.

Terry is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, William Edward McGarr; ten cherished children: Billy McGarr (Debbie), Bryan McGarr (Sabine), David McGarr (Sheri), Jeff McGarr (Heather), Deborah Clevenger (George), Harold McGarr (Shayla), Nelson McGarr (Megan), Kellianne Martini (Paul), Kristopher Kennedy (Nelson), and Daniel McGarr (Megan); as well as 28 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; and loving sisters: Patti Fiore, Mary Lou Turkington, and Lisa Baker. Terry also has many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

There will be no services at this time, but a Celebration of Life in the future. Cards may be sent to her daughter; Kellianne Martini, 315 Anchors Way, Winder, GA 30680, she will share all cards with her father William and her siblings.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made in Terry’s loving memory to the VFW National Home for Children — https://vfwnationalhome.org/donate/.