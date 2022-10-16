Oct. 3., 1949—Oct. 13, 2022
HADLEY — Terry L. Wood, Sr., 73, of Old Corinth Road, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 13, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital with his loving wife and daughter by his side.
Born on October 3, 1949, in Corinth, he was the son of the late Hollis Wood, Sr. and Theresa (DeCora) Wood. He was a graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School.
On February 21, 1970, he married Cathy Hull at Holy Infancy Church in Lake Luzerne.
Terry worked in construction for over 20 years for August Bohl in Albany. He retired at the age of 54.
He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and camping. He also enjoyed antique cars, buildings models, and spending time with his family, especially going to his daughter and son-in-law’s home every Sunday. He was a member of the William J. Varney American Legion Post 862, Lake Luzerne and the VFW Post 5836, Hadley.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers: Ronnie Wood, Hollis Wood, Jr. and Dale Wood.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Cathy Wood; three children: Terry Wood, Jr. of Day, Colleen (Daniel) Graska of Corinth, Brian Wood of Hadley; three grandchildren: Cory Graska, Joel Graska and Lee Wood; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Terry’s wishes, there are no calling hours scheduled.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Luzerne Cemetery.
Following the service, friends and family are welcome to gather at the William J. Varney American Legion in Lake Luzerne to celebrate Terry’s life.
