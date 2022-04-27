Feb. 25, 1954—Apr. 20, 2022
HUDSON FALLS — Terry L. Villmore, 68, of Vaughn Road, passed away Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022 at his home.
Born on Feb. 25, 1954 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Merrill F. and Shirley Anne (Bessette) Villmore.
Terry worked for several years at Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls and enjoyed collecting baseball cards and working on muscle cars. When he was younger, he raced motorcycles and snowmobiles and participated in tractor pulls.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Jon Villmore.
He is survived by his nieces: Kari Villmore of Schenectady and Casey Villmore of Hudson Falls as well as their families.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.