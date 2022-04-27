Feb. 25, 1954—Apr. 20, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Terry L. Villmore, 68, of Vaughn Road, passed away Wednesday morning, April 20, 2022 at his home.

Born on Feb. 25, 1954 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Merrill F. and Shirley Anne (Bessette) Villmore.

Terry worked for several years at Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls and enjoyed collecting baseball cards and working on muscle cars. When he was younger, he raced motorcycles and snowmobiles and participated in tractor pulls.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Jon Villmore.

He is survived by his nieces: Kari Villmore of Schenectady and Casey Villmore of Hudson Falls as well as their families.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

