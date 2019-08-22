June 4, 1956 — Aug. 19, 2019
COSSAYUNA — Terry L. (Pollock) Bodkin, 63, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2019 at the Saratoga Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born June 4, 1956 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Jean (Norton) Pollock.
Terry attended Salem Academy. On Sept. 29, 1973, she married Gary Bodkin, and the two remained inseparable ever since.
Terry and Gary moved to Montana in the 1970s and worked at a lumberyard and feed mill. Upon their return to Cossayuna nine years later, they owned and operated GT Bodkin Construction, where Terry often worked as Gary’s secretary.
Together, Gary and Terry loved to travel. They could often be found cruising the Caribbean and also journeyed to Hawaii. In addition, they loved camping. Terry enjoyed crafting. Mostly, she just loved taking care of Gary and will be greatly missed by all her family and many friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 46 years, Gary Bodkin; her sister, Kathy Snow and husband, Jeff; her special nephew, Jason Pollock (she was nana to his son, Colvin Pollock as well); her brother-in-law, Randy Bodkin and wife, Becky; her sisters-in-law, Lynn Thomas and husband, Donald, and Laura Stewart and husband, Dave; her mother-in-law, Elsie Bodkin; and several nieces and nephews; as well as her treasured canine companions, Maggie, Sapphire, Bailey, Daisy, Noah John and Mandy.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. A memorial service will follow the calling hours at the funeral home at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Sandra Spaulding of the Lakeville Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Terry’s name can be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, 152 East Broadway, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
