May 3, 1947—April 25, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Terry Joseph Fitzgerald, affectionately known as “The Old Man,” 75, of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of April 25, 2023.

Terry’s sunrise was on May 3, 1947, born to the late Beryl and June (Rabine) Fitzgerald. As most of his family and friends will agree, The Old Man was always larger than life, and started that way he entered this world as an almost 14-pound baby! His mom joked that he needed shoes when he was born since he was ready to walk at birth.

Terry spent his youth working with his dad on the family race cars, and with his grandfather on his plane projects. He graduated to his own race truck, an old Ford Truck called the Silver Bullet, and the love of racing never left him. He spent many years racing between Upstate New York as a youth and later in Northern Michigan with his 4-cylinder Chevy Monza, the F-4. He won “Sportsman of the Year” at Northern Michigan Speedway in 2004, for doing what he was known for, helping others.

“The Old Man” was a founding member and Vice President of the Hebron Motorcycle Club for the last decade. The Old Man loved his “Brothers and Sisters,” truly embodied what it meant to be a biker, and passed that on to his family.

He was a member of the Drifter’s Motorcycle Club in the ‘70s. Known as “Tramp” he traversed the country many times on his Harleys and made friends and connections everywhere. He was also a member for many years of the Elegant Disciples Motorcycle Club, an interracial motorcycle club out of the heart of Detroit.

As a Jack of All Trades, Terry was a talented Harley mechanic, electrician, rough carpenter, and had knowledge of almost everything mechanical. If it was broken, he could either fix it, or be able to tell you why he couldn’t, but who could. Terry loved tinkering and loved a challenge, and he was able to spend the last 15 years working maintenance for Moran Enterprises.

Terry is survived by the love of his life, wife of 32 years, Dawn (Matson) Fitzgerald; their children: Doniece (Brad) Muzzy, and Ashleigh Fitzgerald; along with Debbie and their children Terry (Nancy) Fitzgerald, Jesse (Ivy) Fitzgerald, Shelly (Larry) Curtis; Terri Jo Fitzgerald, daughter of Michelle Leombruno (deceased), and his first wife, Alice; and their daughter, Wendy. Alice and Terry’s daughter Jill passed away in June 1991. He has nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

