June 13, 1956—Aug. 12, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Terry John Quinn, 65, of Glens Falls passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Born June 13, 1956 in Saratoga Springs, Terry was one of six children, born to William Paul Quinn and Margaret Krappman Quinn.

Terry proudly completed his GED, and later participated in college courses. Terry worked a variety of jobs, having spent a portion of his life as a dedicated school bus driver. He also drove as a taxi driver and shared stories of driving tractor-trailers as well as an ambulance. Terry enjoyed baseball, being an active supporter of nephews Jeff, Matthew, Greg and at their games.

He loved traveling with his family, and was excited to have been to the one place he always wanted to visit, Niagara Falls. Terry was highly dependable, always dropping what he was doing to come to the assistance of others.

Terry was predeceased by his parents, his infant son, Terry John, Jr., his grandson, Jace, his brother, William Paul Quinn, Jr., sister, Kelly Pratt and former father-in-law, George Bub Palmer.

Terry is survived in life by his former spouse of 31 years, Christina Quinn, and children: Tonya (Nicklas, Jace), Billie-Jo and husband, Eric (Tiffany, Mikayla, Austin), Stacy (Cameron, Stephen, Christopher), beloved son, Eric and his girlfriend, Morgan (Natalie, Colby), Steven, Heather, Theresa and Raymond. He is also survived by his siblings, all whom he adored dearly, brother, Steve Kazsek, Donna (Jay) Marcellus, Sharon (Jack) Rich and Barbara Oliver, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-children and great-grand-children.