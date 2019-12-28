Nov. 19, 1968 — Dec. 27, 2019
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Terry J. Cantiello, 51, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Born in Glens Falls, on Nov. 19, 1968, he was the son of Anthony and Mary Cantiello.
He was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School and served in the US Navy.
Terry worked at Quad Graphics in Saratoga Springs. He enjoyed hunting, going to the casino, and betting on the horses. He loved the ocean and spent many vacations on the beach in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
Terry was a great storyteller, sharing his sense of humor with his family and friends. His family was his greatest treasure and he enjoyed cooking for them and watching movies together.
Terry is survived by his wife, Kim; his children, Kyle, Kasandra and Larissa; his parents, Anthony and Mary Cantiello; his brothers, Anthony Cantiello Jr., Joseph Cantiello (Amanda), Daniel Cantiello and his fiancée, Christine; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen St., Glens Falls. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions in memory of Terry may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
