August 12, 1941 — May 10, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Terry D. Gates, 78, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born in Glens Falls on August 12, 1941, he was the son of the late Donald and Helen (Coyer) Gates.
Terry was a graduate of Glens Falls High School before earning his Associates degree from SUNY Cobleskill and his Bachelor’s degree from Castleton University in Vermont. He retired from Finch Pruyn Paper Company in Glens Falls after many years of dedicated service.
After retirement, Terry and his wife enjoyed many adventures with their friends, Brenda and Jim Bulman. Married on August 28, 1965, Terry was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Mary E. Gates. In 1970 they purchased their dream home on Rockhurst (Lake George) raised three children and spent countless hours with their five grandchildren.
Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching/playing sports, and gardening. He was a volunteer firefighter for North Queensbury Fire Department. As a musician, Terry enjoyed many years entertaining and shared a love of music with his brother, John “Gator” Gates. Above all, Terry loved his family, was a very proud “Poppy” and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. His silly sense of humor will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children: Christine (Glenn) Gravina of Wilton, Terri (Bill Presler) Gates of Warrensburg, and Chad (Lauren) Gates of Lake George; his cherished grandchildren, Ashlee Leary, Ian Gravina, Emma Gravina, Olivia Gates, and Amelia Gates. his sister, Donna Kottman, his brother, John (Ula) Gates of Queensbury;
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Fort Hudson Health System and their wonderful staff, especially G Wing, who cared for and loved our father like we did.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family at Pine View Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plz. Ste. 405, Albany, NY 12205 and Fort Hudson Health System, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury and those who wish may express condolences at www.sbfuneralhome.com.
