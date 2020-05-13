× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

August 12, 1941 — May 10, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Terry D. Gates, 78, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born in Glens Falls on August 12, 1941, he was the son of the late Donald and Helen (Coyer) Gates.

Terry was a graduate of Glens Falls High School before earning his Associates degree from SUNY Cobleskill and his Bachelor’s degree from Castleton University in Vermont. He retired from Finch Pruyn Paper Company in Glens Falls after many years of dedicated service.

After retirement, Terry and his wife enjoyed many adventures with their friends, Brenda and Jim Bulman. Married on August 28, 1965, Terry was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Mary E. Gates. In 1970 they purchased their dream home on Rockhurst (Lake George) raised three children and spent countless hours with their five grandchildren.