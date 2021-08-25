 Skip to main content
Terry Allen
Terry Allen

Terry Allen

May 7, 1948—Aug. 22, 2021

FORT EDWARD—Investigator Terry Allen, 73, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on May 7, 1948, he was the son of the late Clayton and Ruth (Sanders) Allen.

On March 1, 1967, Terry married the love his life, Cathy Rybacki in Fort Miller.

Terry grew up in Greenwich and in 1980, started working at the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. He moved through the ranks over his career, retiring as a Senior Investigator. He knew everyone in every department and brought happiness to everyone he met. Terry was a huge history buff who enjoyed fishing, hunting, fast cars, telling his stories, and listening to the Beach Boys. He will truly be missed.

In addition to his parents, Terry was predeceased by his sister, Peggy Fifield; his nephews, Gary Townsend, and Jonathan Fifield.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 54 years, Cathy Allen; his children: Jeffrey, and his wife Susan Allen, Theresa, and her husband John McKittrick; grandchildren: John Michael, Joseph, Gillian McKittrick, Christopher and Jessica Goodness; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the nurses and Dr. Chaudry at Glens Falls Hospital, for all the care and support they showed them and Terry.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the funeral service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Terry’s memory can be made to the S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To view Terry’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

