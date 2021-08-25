May 7, 1948—Aug. 22, 2021
FORT EDWARD—Investigator Terry Allen, 73, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on May 7, 1948, he was the son of the late Clayton and Ruth (Sanders) Allen.
On March 1, 1967, Terry married the love his life, Cathy Rybacki in Fort Miller.
Terry grew up in Greenwich and in 1980, started working at the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. He moved through the ranks over his career, retiring as a Senior Investigator. He knew everyone in every department and brought happiness to everyone he met. Terry was a huge history buff who enjoyed fishing, hunting, fast cars, telling his stories, and listening to the Beach Boys. He will truly be missed.
In addition to his parents, Terry was predeceased by his sister, Peggy Fifield; his nephews, Gary Townsend, and Jonathan Fifield.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 54 years, Cathy Allen; his children: Jeffrey, and his wife Susan Allen, Theresa, and her husband John McKittrick; grandchildren: John Michael, Joseph, Gillian McKittrick, Christopher and Jessica Goodness; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the nurses and Dr. Chaudry at Glens Falls Hospital, for all the care and support they showed them and Terry.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the funeral service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in Terry’s memory can be made to the S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
To view Terry’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.